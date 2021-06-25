Pink party confused over candidate for Huzurabad by-poll

Karimnagar: The pink party for which Huzurabad bye-election is a matter of prestige is finding it rather tough to zero in on a suitable candidate to face the election.

The TRS party, which has been at the forefront of candidate declaration in every election, seems to be doing a long exercise in the case of Huzurabad. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is looking for a winning horse rather than those with background of Statehood movement.

Former Minister Eatala Rajender will be BJP's candidate as the by-election is necessitated due to his resignation to the MLA seat and his subsequent joining of the saffron party.

The political situation in Huzurabad is now looking like Eatala is going to take on the CM KCR. Hence TRS party leadership embarked on a lengthy exercise to find a suitable candidate who can match Rajender's stature and win the election. According to TRS sources, Minister T Harish Rao is playing a major role in the discussions about the candidate selection. It is also said that Chief Minister handed over all the responsibilities to Harish Rao, who is making political moves in Huzurabad remotely from Siddipet camp office. After the TRS candidate is finalised Harish Rao is likely to enter the field to campaign for the party. In order to draw up a perfect campaign, the TRS leadership is now engaging in the calculations related to number of voters from BCs, Reddys, other castes, Muslims and newly enrolled voters in the mandals falling under Huzurabad segment.

Harish Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and the Chief Minister are considering the names of half a dozen candidates to achieve a Nagarjunasagar-style victory and to defeat the Eatala.

Former Husnabad MLA, Mulkanur Co-operative Bank Chairman Aligireddy Praveen Reddy, who joined TRS two years ago, Singapuram Rajeshwar Rao's grandson Pranav Babu, Rajya Sabha member Captain V Laxmikanta Rao's wife and former Huzurabad MPP Voditela Sarojini Deva, former Huzurabad Congress in-charge Padi Koushik Reddy, two-time contestant Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao and former MP, B Vinod Kumar are under consideration. Harish Rao's team is reportedly looking into the possibility of fielding a candidate from Reddy community.

In that case Praveen Reddy's name is likely to be in the priority list. As an alternate Congress leader Koushik Reddy may be asked to join TRS to contest in the by-polls. If Lakshmikantha Rao's wife Sarojini Devi is fielded by TRS Rajender's wife Jamuna will enter the ring as a BJP candidate, BJP sources said. Bottom line is that with both the TRS and BJP taking the election very seriously Huzurabad voters are keenly watching their moves. Meanwhile, Harish Rao, who is in constant touch with Huzurabad TRS leaders, is engaged in completing the pending development works in constituency before the announcement of the by-election schedule.