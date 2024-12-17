Pippala heaps praise on MLA GSR

Bhupalapally: PCC working president Pippala Rajender accused former MLA Ramana Reddy of making false allegations against MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao.

Praising Satyanarayana Rao for his dedication to the development of Bhupalpalli district, Pipala said that the MLA works 18 hours a day to address public issues and secure funds for various projects within a year.

He criticised the previous government for restricting MLAs’ freedom to interact with the public, contrasting it with the current Congress government’s support to ministers and MLAs to work extensively for constituency development.

Rajender also mentioned that during the recent ministerial visit, the minister approved medical AYUSH trauma centres. He accused former MLA Ramana Reddy of misappropriating constituency funds to Sircilla and alleged that his followers engaged in land grabbing. PCC leader Challuri Madhu emphasised that development works should be appreciated rather than making false accusations.

Former MPP Panthakani Sammayya praised Minister Sridhar Babu for his tireless work and vision for state development, noting that he works 20 hours a day with only 4 hours of rest. Sammayya warned against making further allegations against Sridhar Babu.