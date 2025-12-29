PJR was a visionary mass leader who shaped Hyderabad politics: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that former CLP leader P Janardhan Reddy, popularly known as PJR, was a visionary and a true mass leader, who left an indelible mark on the politics of Hyderabad city for the past 50 years.

The BRS leader paid tributes by garlanding PJR’s statue at Khairatabad junction on the occasion of his 18th death anniversary. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao recalled that PJR was a courageous leader who, while being part of the ruling Congress government at the time, questioned his own government for the sake of people’s interests. He said that the struggle he waged, especially with the slogan of bringing Krishna waters to quench Hyderabad’s thirst, will remain etched in history forever.

KTR emotionally remarked that if PJR had witnessed the remarkable development and welfare schemes implemented under KCR’s leadership after the formation of Telangana state, his heart would have been filled with immense joy.

He stated that the BRS government has realised PJR’s vision for the development of Hyderabad city. He called upon future generations of leaders, regardless of their party affiliation, to take inspiration from the commitment and dedication PJR showed in public service. He said that PJR was blessed with the rare fortune of passing away while still serving the public.

KTR praised PJR’s son, former MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy, for effectively carrying forward his father’s ideals. He commended Vishnu for developing the Jubilee Hills Peddamma Temple in accordance with PJR’s vision and respecting the sentiments of the devotees, while also playing his own role in the welfare of the people of Hyderabad.

KTR congratulated Vishnuvardhan Reddy, saying that the greatest tribute a child can pay to their father is to continue their ideals, and Vishnu has succeeded in this.