Planned implementation of farm loan waiver scheme: Collector

Komurambheem Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre announced that the second phase of the farmer loan waiver scheme will be implemented systematically across the districts. The state government has launched this initiative to support farmers’ welfare.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy virtually released the funds for the second phase from the Telangana Legislative Council premises in Hyderabad. District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre, accompanied by Additional Collector Deepak Thiwari, District Agriculture Officer Srinivas, and Lead District Manager Rajeshwar Joshi, attended the meeting at the Integrated District Collector’s Office.

The District Collector explained that the second phase will waive loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh. A total of 14,623 farmers in the district will benefit, receiving a combined amount of Rs 153.34 crore in a single installment.

To ensure a smooth release of funds, the district Collector directed bank and agriculture department officials to coordinate their efforts. He noted that Telangana Gramin Bank and the State Bank of India have a large number of farmer accounts, and officials should plan accordingly.

Farmers can contact the control room at the Integrated District Collector’s Office or the Mandal Agriculture Officer for information. If technical issues arise, farmers can reach out to the Mandal Agriculture Officer’s office.

The District Collector emphasised that bank officials and staff should treat farmers with respect and avoid causing any inconvenience. He stressed that the second phase of the loan waiver scheme should be completed within the specified timeframe.

Later, the District Collector, along with officials, unveiled a check for Rs 153 crore and presented loan waiver checks to five farmers.

The event was attended by bank officials, agriculture department officials, representatives from primary agricultural cooperative societies, farmers, and officials from related departments.