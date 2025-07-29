Plans in pipeline to boost eco-tourism, temple projects in Khammam district

Hyderabad: Telangana government would be exploring various options to develop eco-tourism and temple tourism in Khammam district, as Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao asked the officials to prepare a report on development plans either by government funding or with public private partnership.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao along with Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao had a review meeting with State Tourism department at the Secretariat on Monday. The ministers instructed the officials to prepare plans for developing eco and temple tourism in erstwhile Khammam district. The officials were instructed to prepare proposals for the construction of Paleru Reservoir, Buddhist Stupa at Nelakondapalli, Parnasala, Bhadrachalam Temple, Kinnerasani Project, Haritha Hotel at Kothagudem, Kanigiri Hills, Vaira Reservoir, Velugumatla Urban Park, Ropeway at Khammam Fort, and a new Haritha hotel in Khammam.

The ministers said that there were suitable environment, places, historical monuments, and temples for tourism development in the district, and there was a need to make them accessible to the people. The ministers said that the famous Bhadrachalam Ram Temple in the country should be further developed and better facilities should be provided to the devotees, and for this, the tourism department and corporations should work. The ministers said that proposals should be prepared to immediately sanction the necessary funds either through the state government or in private partnership. The officials of the Tourism Department and the District Collector were advised to visit the field level in the district and formulate appropriate activities.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is slated to visit various places related to tourism in Khammam next month and the officials were directed to make appropriate arrangements. He was advised to complete the development work related to eco-tourism in a forest area of about 500 acres near Khammam town as soon as possible. Nageshwar Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao instructed the officials to prepare proposals for the construction of a Haritha Hotel in Khammam town and also in Kothagudem.