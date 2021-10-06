Plea filed in Telangana HC seeking cancellation of YS Jagan's bail

A petition has been filed in Telangana high court seeking cancellation of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy's bail.The petition was filed by Narasapuram MP Raghurama Raju who earlier filed the same plea in the CBI court.



The CBI court heard the petition for three months which said that the YS Jagan and Vijay Sai Reddy violated the bail conditions. The petitioner's counsel asked the CBI court to cancel the bail which was granted to YS Jagan and Vijay Sai Reddy in quid pro quo case. Meanwhile, YS Jagan's advocate argued that the Raghurama Raju filed the petition for his personal benefits.

However, the CBI court dismissed the petition after hearing both the arguments. Following this, Raghurama Raju filed the plea in the high court challenging CBI court's verdict.