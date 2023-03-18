Plea filed in Telangana High Court to direct CBI to probe TSPSC AE exam paper leak case

Hyderabad: Dr. Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao, NSUI State president, on Friday filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the assistant engineer examination paper leak.



The examination was held by the TSPSC for the post of AE recently; the question paper was leaked by the main conspirator P Praveen Kumar, who is working as ASO in TSPSC.

After the AE exam paper was leaked, a case was registered by the Begum Bazar police on March 11, 2023, on the complaint lodged by the Asst.

Secretary Administration, TSPSC and FIR no 64/2023 was registered under Section 409 IPC and Section 4 of the Telangana Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means), Act 1977.

The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, had transferred the FIR to the Special Investigation Team, comprising the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes) and DCP, Central Zone, for investigation.

The petitioner contended that this was not the first time that the question paper of a competitive examination was leaked; frequently such incidents have occurred, thereby depriving aspiring young candidates of an opportunity to get a government job through competitive tests.

This is an organised crime, which is being committed with the connivance of the staff working in TSPSC and other conspirators for money, he stated.

"Such frequent paper leaks in TSPSC will demoralise young aspiring candidates and to thwart such incidents in future, an independent agency, like CBI, should probe this AE exam paper leak issue, he contended.

As the SIT constituted by the CP, Hyderabad, has not yet commenced the probe, the petitioner sought a direction to CBI to probe the issue.

The petition will come up for hearing before the court on March 20.

Setback to MP Avinash Reddy; court declines to stay CBI probe

The HC on Friday pronounced its orders in the two interim applications filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy seeking to stay further examination of him by the CBI in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

It is also prayed to direct the CBI not to take any coercive steps pursuant to the notice issued. Further examination should be conducted in the presence of his advocate; audio and video recording of the entire questioning should be done, Reddy prayed in the petition.

The single bench of Justice K Lakshman, pronouncing the verdict stating the court was not inclined to stay the CBI Investigation.

"The CBI investigation may continue, but the counsel of Reddy can't be permitted to accompany in the room where he is examined. However, the MP should be examined within sight of his advocate, the court stated. Needless to say the advocate can't participate or interfere in the examination of Reddy, it said. The court directed CBI to record the audio and video of the investigation.

The applications filed by Reddy were dismissed.

Let Arvind face trial, HC declines to quash FIR against MP

On Friday, the single bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan directed Dharmapuri Arvind, BJP MP from Nizamabad, to face trial in a SC, ST case registered against him in Madannapet PS, by vacating its earlier order dated January 5, 2022, wherein the CJ had directed the police not to take any coercive action against the MP.

Bangaru Sailoo, a social worker from Nizamabad, lodged a complaint at Madannapet PS on January 2, 2022 stating that the MP has demeaned SCs, STs by making derogatory comments against SCs by uttering "Lottapisu" word at a press conference on October 31, 2021.

Arvind made the alleged comments at a press meet at Chanchalguda Jail after meeting Teenmar Mallanna in jail on October 31.

Following the complaint, a case under Section 3(1)(7) of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities), Act was registered, which is non bailable offence.

During an earlier hearing, the CJ advised the MP to be more careful during public meetings and restrain from uttering such words.

The MP spoke about the bogus SC, ST cases registered against many persons, at the press conference. He filed a criminal petition in the court seeking quash of FIR.

At the press meet, Arvind had said that Mallanna obtained bail in bogus cases registered against him, except those against SCs and STs, terming them as "lotta peesu kesulu".

Upon the request of the counsel of MP, the CJ kept the day's order in abeyance for 30 days to enable the petitioner to avail alternate remedy.