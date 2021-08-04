Top
Pleas for super-specialty hospital in Karimnagar, CT scan in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sought super speciality hospital for Karimnagar district and CT Scan facility in Huzurabad keeping in view the ongoing pandemic.

The BJP MP met the Union Health Minister and gave a memorandum on Wednesday. "Keeping in view the pandemic and health of poor patients, the government should provide MRI scanning facility in Karimnagar and CT scan in Huzurabad hospital," Sanjay said.

During his meeting with the Central Minister, Sanjay said that there was an urgent need to set up a super specialty hospital in Karimnagar, which will cater to the hundreds of villages both in Karimnagar and neighbouring districts.

Sanjay recalled that in response to a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had distributed four ambulances and medical equipment to a couple of hospitals in his constituency on his 50th birthday. He urged the Health Minister to approve his request to set up a super specialty hospital in Karimnagar by keeping in view the larger interests of the people of his district.

