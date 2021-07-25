PM Modi congratulates people of Telangana
KCR elated over heritage status for Ramappa temple
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted - Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, especially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya dynasty.
I would urge you all to visit this majestic temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed happiness over Ramappa temple being inscribed as UNESCO's World Heritage Site.
Terming the architectural elegance of the Kakatiyas as unique, he said that it's spiritual and cultural wealth created by Kakatiya rulers in Telangana. The CM thanked UNESCO member Nations, Central Government for its support.
He congratulated Telangana public representatives and officials for working to get world heritage status to the Ramappa temple built by Kakatiya Recherla Rudrudu.
Meanwhile, BJP state official spokesperson Krishnasaagar Rao thanked Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.