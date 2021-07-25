PM Modi congratulates people of Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted - Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, especially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya dynasty.





Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana.



The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it's grandness. https://t.co/muNhX49l9J pic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021

I would urge you all to visit this majestic temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed happiness over Ramappa temple being inscribed as UNESCO's World Heritage Site.

Terming the architectural elegance of the Kakatiyas as unique, he said that it's spiritual and cultural wealth created by Kakatiya rulers in Telangana. The CM thanked UNESCO member Nations, Central Government for its support.

He congratulated Telangana public representatives and officials for working to get world heritage status to the Ramappa temple built by Kakatiya Recherla Rudrudu.

Meanwhile, BJP state official spokesperson Krishnasaagar Rao thanked Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.