PM Modi diligently working to fulfil Ambedkar’s vision: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha Member and National President of BJP OBC Morcha, Dr K Laxman, said, “As we mark the completion of the 75 years since the Constitution came into effect, Republic Day is celebrated across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively promoting the values of Dr BR Ambedkar, who provided the Constitution to the nation and emphasised the importance of respecting it”.

He addressed after hoisting the national flag at BJP Telangana State Headquarters here on Sunday, on the 76th Republic Day, and recalled the contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, and paid floral tributes.

He said that the Constitution not only grants fundamental rights to citizens but also aims to ensure equality for all communities. Unfortunately, beginning with then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress party has disrespected the Constitution at every turn. Ambedkar resigned from his position due to disagreements over Article 370, the Hindu Code Bill, and Nehru’s policies concerning reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, he added.

Further, Ambedkar faced defeat in elections due to the concerted efforts made by the Congress to ensure Ambedkar did not enter Parliament. The image of Rahul Gandhi carrying the Constitution is like the demons chanting the Vedas, he said.

Dr Laxman accused that the Congress party opposed the implementation of the Mandal Commission report and the recommendations of the Kaka Kalelkar Commission, which proposed reservations for backward classes, including Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Nehru stated that reservations based on caste would render people “second-class citizens”. He even wrote to Chief Ministers urging that reservations be provided to economically backward individuals rather than based on caste. Notably, Ambedkar was not awarded the Bharat Ratna during the tenure of Nehru, Indira Gandhi, or Rajiv Gandhi. The Congress party has consistently failed to respect Babasaheb Ambedkar, who worked tirelessly to uplift backward sections of society, he added. Indira Gandhi’s government is remembered for bypassing the Constitution during the Emergency, he pointed out.

In contrast, the government led by Narendra Modi has made significant efforts to commemorate Dr BR Ambedkar. Five important locations related to his life have been developed and designated as national sites, referred to as ‘Panchatirthas’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been diligently working to fulfil the ideals and the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar, he added.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, launching the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan on the occasion, has stressed that everyone has the responsibility to pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

“Rahul Gandhi does not understand that the Congress party has mocked the Constitution and suppressed civil rights since the Nehru era. When Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, the Allahabad High Court declared her election invalid and revoked her membership in Parliament. Due to this, Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency. Many political leaders were unjustly arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA Act). Many leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Venkaiah Naidu, and Acharya Kripalani were imprisoned,” he said.

Every Indian and every BJP worker should move forward with the thought of ‘Hamara Samvidhan. Hamara Swabhiman’, informed Kishan Reddy.