Siddhartha students shines at nationals

Vijayawada: The students of Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha Junior College here, showcased exceptional talent and brought laurels to the institution by winning gold medals at the 5th National Roller Basketball Championship–2025. The championship was held at Nanded, Maharashtra, from December 28 to 30.

College Principal Chundi Venkateswarlu announced that A Mohan Sai Yasodhar, a Senior Intermediate CEC student, secured a gold medal and trophy in the Under-Senior Boys category at the national-level competition.

Similarly, P Pavan Sivaraj, a Junior Intermediate (MECS) student, won a gold medal and trophy in the Under-17 Boys category, demonstrating remarkable skill and sportsmanship.

The Secretary of Siddhartha Academy of General & Technical Education, Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, congratulated the winners at his office and appreciated their outstanding performance at the national level.

Subsequently, a congratulatory meeting was organised at the college, where the achievers were felicitated by College Convener Nimmagadda Lalitha Prasad, and members of the teaching and non-teaching staff. The speakers lauded the students for their dedication and hard work, and wished them continued success in future competitions.