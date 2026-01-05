Constitution a living body of ideas: Venkaiah Naidu

Vijayawada: Former Vice-President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu has said that the Constitution is not a rigid inscription carved in stone but a living body of ideas that evolves with time. He emphasised that the framers of the Constitution themselves provided future generations the democratic right to amend it according to changing needs.

Speaking at the first session on the fourth day of the 36th Vijayawada Book Festival on Sunday, Venkaiah Naidu released the Telugu translations of Ram Madhav’s English books “India’s Broken Tryst with Destiny” and “Our Constitution – Our Self-Respect.” Addressing the gathering, he said that true faith in the Constitution means believing in all its provisions and being prepared to practice them in daily life.

Recalling his own experience of witnessing the Emergency and its adverse consequences, Venkaiah Naidu said he clearly understood the value of democracy and constitutional principles. He observed that Ram Madhav’s writings effectively reflect the spirit, values, and soul of the Constitution. He expressed happiness that Ram Madhav, who has earned national recognition, hails from the Telugu-speaking states and that his writings in English have gained wide acceptance across the country.

He stressed that youth must understand not only the rights granted by the Constitution but also the duties enshrined in it, adding that performing one’s duties sincerely is the truest form of patriotism. He also remarked that several historical facts suppressed by ideological interpretations have been brought to light in Ram Madhav’s works, cautioning that historical truths should never be obscured under any pretext.

Author Ram Madhav, speaking on the occasion, said that changes in beliefs and opinions over time are natural for individuals and societies. He said that while the nation unanimously opposed Partition in 1905, it silently accepted it in 1947, and the consequences of that division are still being felt. He said his writings were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desire to explain these historical developments to the youth of the 21st century.

Publisher EMESCO Vijay Kumar, RSS Pracharak Aditya, and Editor G Vallishwar also spoke, highlighting the relevance of the books in understanding India’s freedom struggle, Partition, and the evolution of the Constitution.