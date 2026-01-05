Prakasam fencers selected for national championship

Ongole: The Prakasam District Fencing Association announced that two players from the Prakasam district were selected for the 33rd Juniors Under-20 National Fencing Championship.

The district association secretary, G Naveen, said that Putturu Ambarish was selected in the epee category while Ekambaram Venkata Sai Mahitha was selected in the sabre category, based on their performance in the state-level juniors championship held recently at Peddapuram. He added that these players will participate in the 33rd Juniors Under-20 National Fencing Championship scheduled to be held at Cuttack in Odisha from January 5 to 10.

Prakasam district Fencing Association founder president V Nageswara Rao and chairman Kota Sai Manohar appreciated the players for being selected for the national championship.