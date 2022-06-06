PM Modi inaugurates iconic week fete of MoF, MoCA

Hyderabad: Top officials of the Income Tax Department from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana attended the webcasting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inauguration of iconic week celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Monday as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) from 6 to 11.

The live webcasting of the inauguration programme was held at the Amaravati Guest House in Banjara Hills on Monday. The Principals, Principal Commissioners of Tax Department of both Telugu States including Atul Pranay, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income tax, BV Sivanagakumari, Chief Commissioner GST, T Srinivasa Rao, Banking ombudsman, K Nikhila, Regional Director RBI, Amit Jhingran SBI and other senior officials from Central Excise and Customs were present.

The attendees saw the live webcasting of launch programme of the National Portal for Credit Linked Government schemes-Jan Samarth Portal and inauguration of a Digital Exhibition. The Prime Minister also released a special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins. These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons.

Addressing the gathering, Narendra Modi said "whoever took part in the long struggle for Independence, added a different dimension to this movement, and augmented its energy. Some adopted the path of satyagraha, some chose the path of weapons, some faith and spirituality, and some intellectually helped to keep the flame of freedom burning bright. Today is the day when we acknowledge all of them."

The officers from Income Tax, GST and Customs, Banks and members from Trade and Professional Associations attended the live screening event.

As part of Iconic Week celebrations under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Income-tax Department, AP and TS region is conducting various events including taxpayer outreach programmes, felicitation of senior pensioners, tree plantation drive and cyclothon from June during 6 to 11.

The Prime Minister said the country has borne the brunt of government-centric governance in the past. But today in the 21st century India is moving ahead with the approach of people-centric governance. He said earlier it was the responsibility of the people to go to the government for availing benefit of the schemes. Now emphasis is on taking governance to people and free them from the rigamarole of doing rounds of different ministries and websites. Launch of National Portal for Credit Linked Government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal is a major step in this direction. This portal will improve the lives of students, farmers, businessmen, MSME entrepreneurs and will help them in realising their dreams, he added.