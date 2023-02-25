PM Modi pats Kishan for 'Healthy Baby' show

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the "Healthy Baby" show campaign being organised across the Secunderabad Parliament Constituency by Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy, the representative of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha parliament constituency.

Responding to the tweet threads by the Union Minister, the PM tweeted, "This is a noteworthy effort which will greatly benefit children."

Kishan informed that the programme was initiated with the distribution of enrollment forms for the "Healthy Baby Show" in every basti, colony and housing society of Secunderabad Parliament Constituency. The constituency consists of seven assembly segments of Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Nampally and Secunderabad.

Healthy children and their families were felicitated with certificates and 'Poshan Kits' and a pledge was taken to eradicate malnutrition. The kit includesprotein powder, iron and folic acid syrup, anti-worm medication, protein biscuits, ghee, dates, diapers, towels, handwash, a photo frame and a teddy bear.