PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 62,000cr in Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch infrastructure projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore during his visit to Telangana on March 4 and 5.

He will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of multiple developmental projects related to power, rail and road sector in Adilabad and Sangareddy districts.

The infrastructure projects to be launched at a public meeting in Adilabad are worth Rs 56,000 crore, while the projects to be launched in Sangareddy are worth Rs 6,800 crore.

According to an official release, the major focus of the projects to be launched at Adilabad will be on the power sector.

He will dedicate NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, Telangana. Based on Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the project will supply 85 per cent power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in India. The foundation of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will also dedicate the newly electrified Ambari - Adilabad - Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation.

He will also lay the foundation for two major national highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH-163, respectively.

On March 5, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) Centre in Hyderabad.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore, it has been set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance the Research and Development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.

It is envisaged to provide a global research platform for the aviation community through in-house and collaborative research to provide indigenous and innovative solutions.

PM Modi will subsequently leave for Sangareddy, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 6,800 crore.

These projects encompass multiple key sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation for three national highway projects. Two national highway projects that will be inaugurated by PM Modi include four-laning of 40-km long Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161.

The project is a part of Indore - Hyderabad Economic Corridor and will facilitate seamless passenger and freight movement between Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The section will also substantially reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Nanded by about 3 hours.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the upgradation of 47-km long Miryalaguda to Kodad Section of NH-167 to two lanes with paved shoulders.

The improved connectivity will boost tourism as well as economic activity and industries in the region. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29-km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65.

The project will also provide improved connectivity to major industrial centres in Telangana like Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar - Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings.

The entire 22-km route of the project has been commissioned with automatic signalling and has been completed as part of the MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) Phase-II project.

As part of it, six new station buildings have come up at Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board stations.

Doubling and electrification work paves the way for the introduction of passenger trains for the first time in this section. It will help improve punctuality and overall speed of trains in the region by reducing the burden on other highly saturated sections.

The Prime Minister will also flag-off the inaugural MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar - Lingampalli via Moula Ali - Sanathnagar.

This train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad - Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas for the first time.

It connects the new areas in the eastern part of the city like Cherlapalli, Moula Ali with the western part of the twin city region.

The safe, fast and economic mode of transport connecting the eastern with the western part of the twin city region will be highly beneficial for commuters, officials said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline.

The 1,212-km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA traverses through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km).

The pipeline shall ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum product from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad (in Telangana).