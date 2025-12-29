PM Surya Ghar Yojana lights up Telangana with solar power: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy, in a post shared on X on Sunday, highlighted the impressive progress of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana in Telangana, describing it as a major step toward clean energy and sustainability under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that the initiative is driving a significant shift toward solar power, strengthening the state’s renewable energy footprint and ensuring long-term energy security for families.

According to Kishan Reddy, the scheme has already delivered remarkable results in Telangana as of December 22, 2025. Over Rs 176 crore has been released as subsidies, more than 35,000 households are now powered by solar energy, and the state has achieved over 97 MW of installed solar capacity. Close to 25,000 rooftop solar systems have been installed, marking a substantial leap in green energy adoption.

The minister emphasised that the PM Surya Ghar Yojana is not just about providing electricity but also about empowering families with free power, reducing household expenses, and contributing to India’s broader mission of sustainability and self-reliance. He noted that the scheme plays a crucial role in achieving the country’s net-zero emissions target by 2070 and reflects the government’s commitment to building a cleaner and greener future.

Kishan Reddy called the initiative a cornerstone of India’s renewable energy strategy and a vital contributor to the vision of Viksit Bharat. He urged citizens to take advantage of the scheme, which offers financial assistance and makes solar energy affordable and accessible for all. “This is about lighting up homes and lighting up hopes for a sustainable tomorrow,” he wrote.