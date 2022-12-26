Poachgate case: Telangana Government jittery after HC order

Hyderabad: While Telangana Government already banned CBI from its entry into the state without permission, the High Court order for CBI probe into the Poachgate was giving a jittery to the government. Sources said that the government was considering option to the approach the division bench in the court and also knock on the Supreme court doors to challenge the high court orders.

As the Court directed for CBI probe into the TRS MLA's poaching case, sources said that the Special Investigation Team ( SIT), constituted by the State government, will have to stop the investigation.

The SIT already arrested three suspected accused in the MLAs's poaching case and the FSL report was also finalized to ascertain the accused role in the entire episode. Senior BJP leader BL Santhosh and other ruling national party leaders' names were also figured in the alleged scam.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will review the court orders with legal experts on Tuesday and take an appropriate decision whether to challenge the single bench directions in the high court or in the Ape court. Amid the court orders, KCR will also discuss the issue of banning CBI from its entry in the state with top police officials and take a decision. " The Telangana government has withdrawn the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state" , officials said that the government will take a legal opinion whether to permit the CBI for probe. Eom