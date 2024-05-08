Delhi High Court To Review Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea Amidst Corruption Allegations

According to PTI, the Delhi High Court is scheduled to review the bail request of Manish Sisodia, a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, in connection with corruption and money laundering charges related to an alleged excise policy scam.



Sisodia was initially apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February 2023 and subsequently by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March of the same year. The ED's chargesheet identified Sisodia as a "key conspirator" in the case, prompting his resignation from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has postponed its decision on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's temporary bail petition. The court is expected to address the matter in two days. Earlier discussions emphasized the potential ramifications of granting interim bail to Kejriwal, stating that it could disrupt the government's operations. The court underscored the importance of maintaining propriety and avoiding interference with governmental functions, indicating that it is currently focused on matters of propriety rather than legality.