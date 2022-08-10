Poetic anthology 'Meghapatham' released

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Managing Director, NVS Reddy's poetic anthology 'Meghapatham' was released by Prof N Gopi, a renowned Telugu poet and ex-vice chancellor, Telugu University on Tuesday. Meghapatham, which means path in the clouds to denote elevated metro. The book with a subtitle 'Metro Kavita Jhari' a book of poetry, consists of 58 poems penned by him depicting the entire saga of the metro rail project.

NVS Reddy said, "Hyderabad Metro Rail is an innovative effort in creating world-class infrastructure with least burden on public finances. Implemented against innumerable hurdles, it stands as a testimony to the courage, conviction and hard work of those involved in bringing this mega project to fruition. The book Megapatham covers the entire gamut of events that shaped this historic project-right from the conceptual stage till the current day operations. It also chronicles about the various hurdles faced during the brisk construction stage and in short it provides insightful information to the readers who are interested to know about this unique project in detail." The book also chronicles with fascinating photographs about various hurdles faced during the brisk construction stage of piers, viaducts and metro stations in 58 chapters. It was written in a typical Matra Chandassu. Renowned poets Pydipala, Prof N Gopi, K I Varaprasada Reddy, Suddala Ashok Teja, and Juluru Gourishankar were present at the event.