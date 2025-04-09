Polavaram Project: Telangana raises serious submergence concerns

Hyderabad: The Telangana government raised strong objections to the ongoing construction of the Polavaram project without adequately addressing submergence-related concerns during a Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) meeting held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Officials highlighted the threat of backwater-induced flooding in the temple town of Bhadrachalam and parts of Khammam district as key concerns. Telangana Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation C Anil attended the meeting chaired by PPA Chairman Atul Jain. He questioned the Authority for failing to conduct a comprehensive survey on the extent of submergence in Telangana caused by the Polavaram project, which aims to divert Godavari River water to Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana officials warned that rising water levels from the project could adversely affect the Lord Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, the Manuguru Heavy Water Plant, and several villages along the riverbanks. They also pointed out that flood flow in tributaries such as Kinnerasani and Munneruvagu would intensify during heavy rains, increasing the risk to low-lying areas. Last year, several villages experienced severe flooding, and officials emphasized the need to study this impact thoroughly and implement preventive measures before the project's completion.

Telangana representatives demanded that the Authority disclose the findings of any previous studies on the project’s impact in Telangana before proceeding further. Accelerating construction without addressing these legitimate concerns is unacceptable, they said, urging the PPA to halt all work until the issues are resolved.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh officials provided an update on the status of the Polavaram project and expressed willingness to conduct a fresh impact study in Telangana.