Police acting as agents of TRS: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP National Executive member Nallu Indrasena Reddy criticised the State Election Commission (SEC) and State police for being mute spectators to the poll code violations of the ruling TRS government.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, the BJP senior leader said that the government departments are not functioning as per their duties. He faulted the SEC for failing to meet the expectations of the people in conducting free and fair polls.

He expressed doubts whether the commission has handed over its powers to the government officials and remained inactive in protecting the electoral process, its significance and respect. "Cops are failing to protect the opposition leaders and acting as canvassing agents to the ruling party government."

He said in some places the police have been harassing BJP leaders by confining them in the police stations in the name of inquiry. Also, party candidates were beaten and stabbed, he alleged.

Indrasena Reddy slammed police for not taking action when the ruling TRS party leaders are directly distributing money and liquor. The complaints by the party to the flying squads, MROs, DSPs and to the SEC through fax fell on deaf ears, he pointed out.

In Alampur, TRS candidate was caught with Rs 2 lakh and another named Hanumanthu with Rs 2.5 lakh. The party lodged a complaint in LB Nagar police station against MLA Sudheer Reddy for violating model code of conduct in Tukkuguda.

In all these cases of poll violations, the flying squads, police, MROs and the SEC were remained mute spectators and have not taken any action, he alleged.