Police book case over circulation of woman’s deepfake photos, videos

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman alleged that her photos and videos were morphed using AI and Deepfake technology and circulated on multiple social media platforms. Following the complaint police booked a case and took up the investigation.

According to the police complaint received on March 2, a woman, a resident of Western Plaza Apartments, Raidurgam, Serilingampally stated that she was informed on February 2 at around 7:30 pm that unknown individuals were uploading and sharing her morphed images and videos online.

Police said the complainant alleged that persons from foreign countries such as Australia and Canada, as well as from different locations within India, were involved in circulating the objectionable AI-generated content. The manipulated material was reportedly shared across major social media platforms, including FaceBook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The complaint further mentioned that the objectionable content was circulated through several social media accounts and channels. Due to the circulation of the alleged AI/Deepfake morphed content, the complainant stated that she and her family members have been facing severe mental trauma. She also said that her dignity and reputation have been seriously affected.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. Police initiated further investigation.