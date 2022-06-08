Police Co-operative Society Plenary meeting held

Cyberabad: Police Co-operative Society Plenary Meeting was chaired by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra on Wednesday at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. On the occasion, the Cyberabad CP wished the newly formed Police Co-operative Society. According to the opinion of the co-operative experts, it was decided to split the Police Co-operative Society.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed hope that the newly formed societies would be able to expand their services to the police and help many more. He said that technicians should conduct audits in the Co-operative Society to ensure that every penny of the staff is accountable. Cyberabad Commissionerate was divided into Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Vikarabad Commissionerates. Although the police organisation was divided into three parts for administrative convenience, the social activities were carried on as usual as it was not possible to divide the society as the staff was kept under a single seniority without being divided. The old Rangareddy district staff has been permanently divided as the Telangana State government has implemented the new zonal system as per 317 GO, he said.

Later, Rachakonda Additional CP Sudhir Babu said that co-operative society has many benefits and it is better to get bigger returns with large sums than to make small amounts and get small returns. Co-operative society should have transparency and accountability, he added. Cyberabad Joint CP Avinash Mahanti said that the police should introduce new policies in the Co-operative Society and provide better services.

Vikarabad SP Kotireddy, Cyberabad Admin DCP Anasuya , Rachakonda Admin ADCP Srinivasu, Rachakonda SB ACP Javed, Cyberabad SCP And Co-operative Society members of the three units and others were also present.