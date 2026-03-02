Police conduct mobilisation drill at Secretariat

Hyderabad: Aspart of efforts to maintain law and order and improve emergency response, the Khairatabad police conducted a field deployment mobilisation drill in the vicinity of the Secretariat at midnight on Sunday.

To enhance the preparedness of city police during emergencies, the drill was organised involving 275 personnel ranging from Home Guards to ACP-rank officers from all police stations under the Khairtabad Zone jurisdiction. Khairtabad DCP K Shilpavalli said that the mock drill was conducted on how all personnel should converge at a designated location in the shortest possible time during any untoward incident or emergency situation.

During the drill, the instructions were provided on how every individual, from Home Guards to ACPs, has zonal control and must effectively execute their assigned responsibilities while following the orders of senior officials. Also verified the availability and working condition of the paraphernalia required for such emergencies like public addressing system, riot gear, fire balls etc.

The DCP supervised the security arrangements and the alertness of the police force at key locations like the Secretariat during the midnight hours.

Shilpavalli said public safety is the primary duty of the police. It is crucial for the forces to mobilise during critical situations at any point of time. Such drills not only enhance the preparedness of force but also ensure prompt response to the public in cases of emergencies.

She further appreciated that Khairtabad Zone Police for their tireless efforts to maintain to law and order and motivated them to do much better and rise to the expectations of senior officers and the public.