Police conduct ‘Operation Kavach’ in Old City

Hyderabad: In a bid to further strengthen law and order in the city, the Hyderabad City police carried out extensive security measures under ‘Operation Kavach’ in the Old City Charminar Zone. The special drive focused on public safety, crime prevention, and visible policing to reassure citizens and curb unlawful activities.

Under the supervision of Charminar DCP Kiran Khare, a large-scale flag march was conducted from IS Sadan X roads to Saidabad X roads, with the participation of nearly 200 police personnel. The show of force aimed to instil confidence among the public and send a strong message to anti-social elements.

As part of the special drive, police carried out vehicle checks across the zone and seized 130 vehicles found without proper or valid number plates. Officials stated the flag march was aimed at enhancing public confidence and maintaining peace across sensitive and crowded areas of the Old City. Police confirmed that such enforcement drives will continue regularly to prevent crimes and traffic violations.

DCP Kiran Khare reiterated that the police are following a zero-tolerance policy against rowdy sheeters and anti-social elements. He also noted that the state government has recently restructured the South Zone and South East Zone, forming the new Charminar Zone to ensure more focused policing.

Reiterating that public safety remains the top priority of the department, officials urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. People were also advised to dial 100 immediately in case of emergencies or to report suspicious activities.