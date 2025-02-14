Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving: SI Srinivasa Rao Leads Checks at Aija Crossroads.

Gadwal : At the Aija Crossroads in Jogulamba Gadwal District, Aija Sub-Inspector Srinivasa Rao and the police staff conducted a Drunk and Drive operation and vehicle checks. SI Srinivasa Rao Warns Against Drunk Driving in J Aija .

In an effort to promote road safety and prevent accidents, Aija Sub-Inspector Srinivasa Rao led a Drunk and Drive check near the Aija Crossroads in Jogulamba Gadwal District. During the operation, SI Srinivasa Rao reminded the public that driving under the influence of alcohol is strictly prohibited and urged citizens to comply with traffic regulations.

The police team carried out thorough vehicle inspections to identify any violations, emphasizing the importance of responsible driving. SI Srinivasa Rao stated that such checks will be conducted regularly to ensure the safety of commuters and to discourage drunk driving. He also called on residents to report any instances of traffic violations to the local police station.