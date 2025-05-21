Police distribute volleyball, clothes in Maoist-hit village

Bhadrachalam: In a bid to appease villagers and brake the support system of Maoists, the district police organised a community connect programme in Chennapuram, a village bordering Chhattisgarh State in Cherla mandal on Tuesday.

The police thoroughly inspected every house in this village, which is a Maoist-affected area.

Later, they met with all the villagers and distributed clothes and essential items to the women and children living there. Similarly, volleyball kits were also given to the youth of the village. Speaking on this occasion, Bhadrachalam ASP Vikrant Kumar Singh said that the Police department will always stand by the tribal people living in Maoist-affected areas. He said that they are working with the aim of providing basic facilities like education, medical care and transport to the tribal people under the leadership of district SP Rohit Raju.

He advised the villagers to immediately inform the police if any new people enter the village and not to provide any help or assistance to the banned Maoists. Youth, children and women living in 90 families of the village participated in this program. Cherlla CI Raju Varma, SIs Kesava, Narsi Reddy and CRPF and Special Party personnel participated in this programme.