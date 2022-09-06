Police foil BGUS bike rally near Hussainsagar Lake

Hyderabad: Demanding the Telangana government to allow immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussainsagar lake here, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) gave a call for bike rally from Necklace Road on Tuesday morning.

However, cops stopped BGUS representatives and their supporters from taking out bike rally as they did not take prior police permission. A scuffle broke between BGUS members and police for not allowing former to organise bike rally. BGUS general secretary Bhagavanth Rao and others were taken into custody by police and shifted them to Ramgopalpet police station.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Bhagavanth Rao said that the TRS government gave assurance of making arrangements for immersion of idols in Hussainsagar lake in a meeting held with them one month ago. "Immersion is a religious ceremony and not a political programme," he mentioned. Rao stated that the BGUS decided to hold bike rally to exert pressure on the Telangana government for speeding up arrangements for immersion.