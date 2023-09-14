Police foil BJP protest fast,arrest Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with several other members of the party, were detained by the police at Dharna Chowk in the city during the party’s 24-hour hunger strike protest. The protest was organised to voice grievances against the ‘injustice’ faced by unemployed youth under the BRS governance in the state. This led to increased tension at the protest site, resulting in intense slogan-shouting and a confrontation between the police and BJP supporters.

During the confrontation, G. Kishan Reddy was reportedly injured and fell unconscious. Following a heated altercation, the police detained him and whisked him away from the protest site. BJP National General Secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and several other state party leaders participated in the protest in the morning. Tarun Chugh expressed strong condemnation for what he termed as the ‘illegal arrest’ of Kishan Reddy.





According to Chugh, the BJP had obtained all the necessary permissions for the hunger strike, which had been proceeding peacefully until the police intervention. He pointed out that the protest had received significant support from the youth and students who were frustrated with the KCR government’s failure to conduct clean recruitment exams or create job opportunities.



Chugh accused the police of acting out of ‘frustration’ due to the tremendous response to the BJP’s protest, suggesting that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) deployed the police to disrupt the event. He criticized the use of force during Kishan Reddy’s arrest, highlighting that he is a union minister and a Z-grade protectee. Chugh also characterized the KCR government as ‘draconian,’ claiming that even peaceful protests were not allowed under its rule.

He further alleged that the police used excessive force, injuring many workers, including women, and suggested that KCR’s actions were indicative of his apprehension. Chugh asserted that the youth and students of Telangana were determined to bring about a change in the government, and the BJP, despite facing state-sponsored oppression, would continue to support the unemployed.