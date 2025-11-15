Police hunt down cybercriminals in Gujarat, arrest three

Kagaznagar: Police have arrested three persons in connection with a recently registered cybercrime case under the Kagaznagar Town Police Station limits.

According to the District SP Kantilal Patil, a case was registered on August 19, 2025, based on a complaint filed by Gaddala Kiran Kumar of Kagaznagar. To trace the cybercrime accused, Town SI Prashanth along with a special police team was sent to Gujarat, where the investigation led to the identification and apprehension of the three offenders.

The SP said that the accused--Kadawala Bhavesh Sida Bhai,

Rathod Rahul Haja Bhai, and Sahu Pradeep —were arrested and interrogated individually as part of the investigation. SP Patil urged the public to remain cautious about online and cyber frauds, advising victims to immediately contact the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline in case they fall prey to such crimes.

Kagaznagar DSP Wahiduddin, Town CI Prem Kumar, D4C Inspector Ravinder, Task Force Inspector Rana Pratap, and D4C SI Tejaswini were present at the press meet.