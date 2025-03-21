Police Investigation Intensifies in Betting Apps Case

Hyderabad: The police investigation into the betting apps scandal is gaining momentum, with several influencers and celebrities being questioned. So far, social media personalities Vishnu Priya, Ritu Chowdhary, Tasty Teja, and Kiran Goud have been interrogated as part of the probe.

However, several other influencers linked to the case remain unavailable for questioning. Reports suggest that popular YouTubers Harsha Sai, Imran, and Bhayya Sunny Yadav have fled to Dubai, allegedly fearing legal action.

Meanwhile, cases have been filed against certain film celebrities for promoting betting apps. The police are now seeking legal counsel regarding further action against those involved in the entertainment industry.

Authorities are also investigating the financial aspects of the scam, probing how actors and influencers profited from betting app promotions and tracking the flow of money. The crackdown continues as officials work to bring all those responsible under scrutiny.