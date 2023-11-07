Police issues traffic advisory for PM Modi’s public meeting

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Monday issued an advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at L B Stadium on Tuesday. Traffic diversions will be made between 4 pm and 8 pm on a needed basis around L B Stadium. Traffic will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted towards Nampally or Ravindra Bharati.

Similarly, the traffic coming from Abids and Gunfoundry sides will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel road. The traffic coming from Tank Bund towards Basheerbagh Junction will be diverted at Liberty Junction towards Himayatnagar. Also, NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park on the NTR Marg road will remain closed to the general public. The Hyderabad police official appealed to the citizens to take alternate routes to their destinations during the specified timings and co-operate with the traffic police during the period.