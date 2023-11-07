Live
- Sabitha supporters brave torrential rain
- Yadadri Temple announces special arrangements for Karthika Masam
- Wanaparthy: SNR makes hot puris during campaign
- Promises, accusations mark Bhupal Reddy’s campaign
- BJP will clinch victory in Rajendranagar, calls for success of Modi meeting
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Couple Neil, Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight
- Ajmira Prahlad as Mulugu BJP candidate
- Ex-'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Soniya Bansal: When housemates were told to decide, I knew I would be out
- Eatala recommends B Krishna for Wanaparthy
- BRS govt always works for distressed: Vinay
Just In
Police issues traffic advisory for PM Modi’s public meeting
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Monday issued an advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at L B Stadium on...
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Monday issued an advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at L B Stadium on Tuesday. Traffic diversions will be made between 4 pm and 8 pm on a needed basis around L B Stadium. Traffic will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted towards Nampally or Ravindra Bharati.
Similarly, the traffic coming from Abids and Gunfoundry sides will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel road. The traffic coming from Tank Bund towards Basheerbagh Junction will be diverted at Liberty Junction towards Himayatnagar. Also, NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park on the NTR Marg road will remain closed to the general public. The Hyderabad police official appealed to the citizens to take alternate routes to their destinations during the specified timings and co-operate with the traffic police during the period.