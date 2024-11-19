  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Police make preventive arrests of MPs Eatala and Aruna

Police make preventive arrests of MPs Eatala and Aruna
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Malkajigiri MP Eatala Rajender said he will move a privilege motion against the police for obstructing them and arresting them from going...

Hyderabad: Malkajigiri MP Eatala Rajender said he will move a privilege motion against the police for obstructing them and arresting them from going to Lagacharla. He, along with MP DK Aruna addressed the media at Narsingi police station on Monday, where they were earlier brought after a preventive arrest while on their way to Lagacharla.

He said that when tribal farmers and Dalit children were severely beaten by hundreds of police and jailed under harsh conditions, DK Aruna and BJLP leader Maheshwar Reddy, as the responsible representatives of the opposition, planned to go to Lagacherla to console and support those families.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick