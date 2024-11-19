Police make preventive arrests of MPs Eatala and Aruna

Hyderabad: Malkajigiri MP Eatala Rajender said he will move a privilege motion against the police for obstructing them and arresting them from going to Lagacharla. He, along with MP DK Aruna addressed the media at Narsingi police station on Monday, where they were earlier brought after a preventive arrest while on their way to Lagacharla.

He said that when tribal farmers and Dalit children were severely beaten by hundreds of police and jailed under harsh conditions, DK Aruna and BJLP leader Maheshwar Reddy, as the responsible representatives of the opposition, planned to go to Lagacherla to console and support those families.