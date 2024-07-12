Live
Just In
Police opens fire following attack by gang of robberers in Hyderabad
Another firing incident has shaken the city of Bhagyanagar, this time near Nampally railway station. The incident occurred on Thursday midnight when police questioned three suspicious individuals near the station. The assailants, who did not cooperate with the police, attempted to flee and tried to attack the officers. One of the attackers wielded an ax while the other two threw stones, prompting the police to open fire and apprehend them.
Among those arrested, Anees Raj and two others were identified as part of a gang of robbers. One of the suspects sustained injuries from police firing and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. This incident comes on the heels of a recent shooting involving robbers in the outskirts of Hyderabad, causing heightened concerns among the residents of Hyderabad.
Despite the escalating violence, the police department reassures the public of maintaining peace and security in the city. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.