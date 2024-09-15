Police Raids on Cockfight Base

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool DSP Burri Srinivas revealed details on Sunday evening about Special Team police raids conducted on cockfight Base in the Chintala Banda forest area near Manganur village, Bijnapally Mandal. He Said Acting on reliable information, the police raided a location where about 30 people were organizing cockfights in a remote forest area.

He said the raid resulted in the arrest of 10 organizers. He Said The main organizer, Gantala Naresh from Chegunta, along with 20 others, managed to escape. He Said During the raid, the police seized 17 bikes, 8 mobile phones, 4 roosters, and ₹13,000 in cash. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing, said the DSP. The operation involved CI Kanakayya, SI Naga Shekar Reddy from Bijinapally , SI Narender Reddy from Thimmajipet, and 20 police personnel.