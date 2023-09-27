Mancherial: Police seized ganja worth Rs.93 lakhs, tractor and two mobile phones of accused in Mancherial town on Thursday.

Speaking to the media Ramagundam commissioner of police Rema Rajeshwari said that, on 23.09.2023 morning while the SI of Police, Srirampur was on patrolling duty along with his staff, on Mandamarri X road, near GM Office, Srirampur he found one Blue Colour loaded tractor without number plate containing cement bricks tractor was stationed on the road, the driver of the tractor was not present at the tractor. To clear the traffic congestion and for safe custody, SI and team shifted the tractor to the police station. As no person came forward to the PS claiming the tractor, on 25.09.2023 out of suspicion the SI checked the tractor and found 93 brown color adhesive tape wrapped packets of ganja hidden under the cement bricks. After duly making records, SI conducted seizure Panchanama and about 465 Kgs, worth Rs.93,00,000/- and a Blue Colour Eicher Tractor.

On searching the tractor, one Xerox copy of Adhar Card of Chitrasen Krisani, Resident of Balimela, Malkangiri, Odisha state and one slip were found. Immediately we formed special teams with Task Force Ramagundam and Srirampur Circle Officers, and sent them to Balimela, Malkangiri district of Odisha to trace the suspects.

In this operation Our special team with the help of local police summoned two suspects namely Chitrasen Krisani (owner of the tractor) and Jagabandhu (brother of Chitrasen )and produced them before the Investigation Officer.

The Commissione of police congratulated the special team catching the which was being transporting from Telangana to Maharashtra and investigation is on.