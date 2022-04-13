Police Stop BJP leader Kapilavayu Dileep Kumar to enter the Yadadri

In a recent incident, the police stopped the Ex MLC and BJP leader Kapilavayu Dileep Kumar to enter the Yadadri Temple Yadagirigutta.

Protesting against the act of the police, he has expressed his anger at the police's act by sitting on the road near the temple premises.

Speaking to the media, the Ex MLC expressed his impatience with the police for not allowing him to temple. He also added that the act of the police against him implies their negligence towards respecting the people belonging to higher cadres and questioned how they would treat the normal citizens.