Political advertisements under EC scanner

Karimnagar: District Election Officer and Collector Dr B Gopi inaugurated the District Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and media centre here on Thursday.

The MCMC would monitor the advertisements broadcast through various media continuously as part of the strict implementation of the Election Conduct of Conduct that has kicked in with announcement of elections in the State.

The Collector along with CP L Subbarayudu and Additional Collector Lakshmi Kiran inaugurated the MCMC. Speaking on the occasion, he said that various departments have been set up to implement the election code of conduct in the district.

The members of this committee are advised to constantly check the paid news and political advertisements published by various newspapers, television and other media and prepare reports regarding such broadcasts and advertisements from time to time and send them to the election authorities. Regarding the advertisements permission of MCMC must be obtained.

DRO (Incharge) Pawan Kumar, Assistant Director of Information Department Abdul Kalim and Deputy Executive Information Engineer CH. Kondaiah, AO Sudhakar DIO Sivaramulu, DYO Venkata Rambabu and others participated.