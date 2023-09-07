Political heat to pick up in Telangana after G-20 Summit

Hyderabad: Unhappy with the “hurdles’ being created by the government to hold a mammoth public meeting with an estimated crowd of about 10 lakh people to show their strength a day after the Congress Working Committee meeting on September 17, the party has given a call to the rank and file to go aggressive and mobilise people from all villages and thandas as well.

The Congress party wants to flex its muscle on that day as the public meeting would be addressed by former AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The TPCC president on Thursday alleged that the government in collusion with BJP had cancelled permission to hold public meeting at parade grounds and pushed them to Tukkuguda near ORR. He said not just that when they wanted to give a letter to the DGP seeking necessary police protection for Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge who are under SPG protection, they were not given time.

He called upon the party workers to reach Hyderabad like “Tsunami” and provide a security blanket for the Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as the police was not “cooperating.”

He said for the first time a CWC meeting was being held here and the government and police do not want it to be a success. He said Congress would be holding the public meeting to give a five point guarantee to the voters and also to celebrate the Telangana liberation day.