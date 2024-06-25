Live
Just In
Political turmoil continues in Congress over Jeevan Reddy's issue, party to hold talks
The political turmoil within the Congress party in Telangana has reached a new high as MLC Jeevan Reddy is adamant over the joining of MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar in Congress party. Despite efforts by Minister Sridhar Babu to appease Reddy, he remains steadfast in his stance against the developments in party.
In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that Jeevan Reddy has made a crucial decision regarding his future in the party. It is understood that he is planning to resign in protest against the lack of transparency and respect shown towards him by the party leadership.
Meanwhile, discuss the escalating situation, Congress affairs in-charge Deepadas Munshi will be arriving in Hyderabad to hold talks with Reddy. The party cadre is also bracing itself for a large-scale rally at Gandhi Bhavan, where activists are expected to voice their support for Reddy and his grievances.
Speaking about his decision, Jeevan Reddy emphasized that he has dedicated a significant amount of time and effort to the party, and feels a responsibility to uphold the sentiments of the party workers. It is expected that Reddy will announce his future course of action after his discussions with Deepadas Munshi at Gandhi Bhavan.
The impending resignation of Jeevan Reddy is sure to have significant repercussions within the Congress party in Telangana, and could potentially further escalate the ongoing political tensions.