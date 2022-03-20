Political turmoil continues in Telangana Congress amid senior leaders meeting

The political turmoil begins in Telangana Congress once again as the High Command was furious about the emergency meeting of disgruntled leaders of that party. The AICC warned that the meetings would put the party in trouble and made it clear that there would be dire consequences if the meeting was not cancelled. The seniors were called through the phone by AICC secretary Bose Raju who advised them to bring their apprehensions to the notice of high command. However, senior leader V Hanumantha Rao said the meeting would be adjourned under any circumstances.



The party is likely to take disciplinary action against senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumanthq Rao (VH). It is alleged that VH met Minister Harish Rao at his residence in Kokapeta along with MLC Farooq Hussain the next day after a recent meeting of the Congress Loyalty Forum at the residence of former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy. The party leadership was informed that the two had met for more than two hours.



It was against this backdrop that the TPCC disciplinary committee issued show-cause notices to VH on keeping the matter of meeting Harish a secret. In addition, there is talk of recommending suspension from the party. However, party leaders said the AICC would have to take a decision on VH's suspension as he was a former MP. Meanwhile, all the disgruntled leaders who are opposing the PCC president Revanth Reddy's aggressiveness. will meet at Hotel Ashoka in Hyderabad on Sunday.