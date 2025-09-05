Live
Poll body issues notice to Cong leader for name in 2 constituencies
New Delhi/Hyderabad: The poll authorities in Delhi issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera’s wife Kota Neelima on Thursday for allegedly registering in the electoral roll of more than one constituency, including one in Telangana.
There was no immediate reaction from Neelima, who is also a party leader in Telangana, or her husband to the notice. The electoral registration officer of New Delhi assembly constituency shared a copy of the notice issued to Neelima on X.
Khera was issued a notice on Tuesday for being enrolled as a voter in New Delhi and Jangpura assembly constituencies. The notice to his wife said that she was registered as a voter in New Delhi constituency and Khairatabad in Telangana. She has been given until 11 am on September 10 to tender her reply to the notice.
“It has been brought to my notice that you have got your name registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency. “As you may be aware, that being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act, 1950. You are therefore, directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act,” read the notice. The BJP on Wednesday alleged that Khera’s wife also has two active voter ID cards, and said party leader Rahul Gandhi cannot extricate himself from such “acts of criminality within his own ranks”.