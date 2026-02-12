Poll results keep warring parties on the edge

Hyderabad: The political future of hundreds of candidates across Telangana now lies in sealed ballot boxes, as polling concluded for municipal and municipal corporation elections across the state on Wednesday. After an intense and often bitter campaign, major political parties are anxiously awaiting the results, which are expected to have a significant impact on the upcoming ZPTC and MPTC elections.

In their bid to capture municipalities and municipal corporations, major parties carried out aggressive campaigning. Leaders traded sharp criticisms, hurled allegations and engaged in heated verbal exchanges, pushing campaign rhetoric to extreme levels. Amid arguments, challenges, and political ridicule, voters closely observed the strategies, promises, and tone adopted by various parties before casting their votes.

Out of the total 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities, 12 wards were elected unanimously and one ward was postponed, leaving polling to be conducted in 2,569 wards.

Similarly, in the seven municipal corporations, which together have 414 wards, two wards were unanimous, and polling was held in the remaining 412 wards.

While Congress, BRS, BJP and AIMIM leaders have publicly expressed confidence about securing victories, there is visible tension within party ranks. The outcome of these elections is seen as a political barometer ahead of the forthcoming ZPTC and MPTC polls.

With counting scheduled for February 13, party leaders are anxiously waiting to see how the verdict unfolds. Despite outward displays of confidence, internal assessments and quiet calculations are reportedly keeping leaders on edge.

According to several exit polls, the ruling Congress party is projected to secure a clear majority in most municipal corporations, except possibly in Nizamabad and Karimnagar, where the contest appears tighter.

Exit poll estimations are suggesting that the Congress may win more than 1,250 wards, BRS is expected to secure over 900 wards and BJP may win around 250 wards. In terms of municipalities, the ruling Congress is projected to win around 70 municipalities, BRS may secure around 30 municipalities, BJP is likely to win around five municipalities, AIMIM may win one or none and others could secure around 10 municipalities.

While these projections indicate a potential edge for the ruling Congress, the final verdict will only be clear, once the official counting of votes is completed. All eyes are now on February 13, when the sealed ballot boxes will reveal the political direction chosen by the voters of Telangana.