‘Telugu Indian Idol’ Season 3 set to premiere from June 14th

Prepare to be enthralled as 'Telugu Indian Idol' Season 3 gears up for its grand launch on June 14, exclusively on the popular streaming platform 'Aha'. This musical extravaganza promises a spectacular showcase of talent, featuring the dynamic composer SS Thaman alongside renowned singers Karthik and Geeta Madhuri as esteemed judges.

Hosted by the charismatic Sri Rama Chandra, a familiar face from Indian Idol, the show is set to unveil extraordinary contestants who will captivate viewers with their vocal prowess and musical finesse.

The recently unveiled promo for Season 3 has generated immense anticipation among fans, beginning with a vibrant entry by Sri Rama Chandra and maintaining a high-energy appeal throughout. The presence of SS Thaman, Karthik, and Geeta Madhuri as judges adds significant allure, with Thaman's infectious humor promising to add a delightful touch to the proceedings.

The promo offers tantalizing glimpses of contestant performances, hinting at a musical spectacle that promises to elevate the genre to new heights. Audiences can expect a blend of talent, drama, and electrifying musical moments that will keep them hooked every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM on 'Aha'.

Don't miss out on the ultimate musical journey as 'Telugu Indian Idol' Season 3 unfolds, promising entertainment that resonates with music lovers and enthusiasts alike.



