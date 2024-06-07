Release date confirmed for hilarious ride ‘O Manchi Ghost’

The unique blend of horror and comedy in cinema continues to captivate audiences across all platforms, be it theaters or streaming services. This trend has sparked keen interest among filmmakers, exemplified by the upcoming film 'O Manchi Ghost' under the Mark Set Networks banner, helmed by director Shankar Marthand.

Featuring a talented ensemble including popular comedian Vennela Kishore, Nandita Swetha, Shakalaka Shankar, Navami Gayak, Naveen Neni, Rajath Raghav, and comedian Raghu Babu, the film is produced by Dr. AbinikaI nabathuni with music by Anup Rubens. The released glimpses, lyrical songs, and teasers have already garnered a positive response from the audience.

Marking its official announcement, 'O Manchi Ghost' is set to hit theaters on June 14th. The release date poster showcases Vennela Kishore, Nandita Swetha, Shakalaka Shankar, and Navami Gayak in quirky expressions, hinting at a perfect blend of laughter and spine-chilling horror.