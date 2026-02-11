Polling in Maheshwaram Continues Peacefully: Ibrahimpatnam DCP

Ibrahimpatnam: DCP Narayana Reddy reported that polling is progressing smoothly and peacefully in Maheshwaram.

He stated that there are 44 problematic centres within Ibrahimpatnam, where security forces have been heavily deployed. Authorities are taking all necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents during the electoral process.

The police remain vigilant to ensure a secure and fair voting environment across all polling stations.