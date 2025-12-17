Polling underway for final phase of Panchayat Elections in Telangana

Polling for the third and final phase of the Panchayat elections in Telangana has commenced, with 53,06,395 voters eligible to cast their ballots today. This electorate includes 26,01,861 men, 27,04,394 women, and 140 individuals identifying as other. Voting is taking place across 36,452 polling stations and will continue until 1 PM.

Vote counting is scheduled to begin at 2 PM, with results expected to be announced shortly thereafter. Following the announcement, meetings will be convened with the elected ward members to proceed with the election of the Deputy Sarpanch.

For this phase, notifications were issued for 4,159 Gram Panchayats across 182 mandals. Notably, nominations were not submitted for 11 Sarpanch posts, while 394 positions have been filled unanimously. The courts have placed a stay on elections in two Gram Panchayats.

In terms of ward elections, notifications were issued for 36,452 wards, of which nominations were not filed for 116. Additionally, 7,908 wards have been elected unanimously, with court-ordered stays on elections in 18 wards. A total of 75,725 candidates are contesting for the remaining 28,410 ward positions.