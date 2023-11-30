PollQRoute app playing a vital role in helping the voters to fetch the information

PollQRoute, an app created by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to give information to voters about queues at the polling stations in the city is playing a vital role in helping the voters to fetch the information informed voters.

With the help of the app, I could see the crowd that my polling station, as per that only I will plan to visit the polling booth, said Ramesh, resident of Secunderabad .

This app in very useful,as with help of the application the voters can smoothly visit polling booths and cast their votes,he added.

According to the officials , this is the first time such an app has been devised to draw urban voters to the polling booths in Hyderabad. Those intending to use the app may open the GHMC website and click on the PollQRoute blinker right beneath the GHMC logo. In the app, one has to choose the name of the constituency and of the polling station, from the respective dropdown boxes, to get the details.Along with the navigation route to the polling station, the app will give the updated status of the queue at the booth, and also the estimated wait time.