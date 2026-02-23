Ponguleti mandates daily hours for newly elected councillors

Hyderabad/Khammam: “Politicspersists only until the elections are concluded. Once elected, it is imperative for representatives to serve the people on behalf of the government. It is essential to understand that a leadership position entails not authority, but accountability,” stated Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

On Sunday, Pokabathini Anitha, the newly elected chairperson of Edulapuram municipality, officially took charge at the municipal office in Peddathanda. Ponguleti honoured the occasion as the chief guest.

During his address, he emphasised that the effectiveness of the system hinges on the active involvement of elected representatives in the people. The Minister remarked on the trust bestowed upon Congress candidates by the electorate in the recently conducted municipal elections.

“It is crucial for all leaders to engage regularly in the field, instead of remaining confined to their offices. Each councillor should visit their designated wards five days a week for at least two hours each morning. Not all tasks necessitate financial resources; the efficacy of officers and staff will improve significantly only when leaders fulfil their responsibilities diligently,” stated Ponguleti.

The Minister pledged to transform the Yedulapuram Municipality into a model for the entire state of Telangana.

He instructed officials to take immediate action to resolve issues concerning drinking water, prevent sewage stagnation, and address the encroachment upon drains.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy indicated that he would conduct a follow-up review in fifteen days, during which councilors are expected to have a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced in each ward.

Subsequently, the Minister participated in the housewarming ceremony for a beneficiary of the Indiramma Housing Scheme in Satyanarayanapuram. He extended his congratulations to the family for their new residence and presented them with silk garments as a gesture of goodwill.